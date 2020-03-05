Talking to your child about the coronavirus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Hillary Frazier says the coronavirus is always in the back of her mind.

Her daughter Hazel is 7-months- old.

Frazier says she's doing what she can to keep her family healthy.

"If I'm going outside, I'm leaving my shoes at the door to not carry anything into the house, even my work is taking a lot of precautions. I'm a server here in town, so we're wiping down our menus with sanitizer, we're wiping our tables down with sanitizer, [and] making sure we're washing our hands every 15 minutes," Frazier said.

News 10 reached out to area schools about steps they're taking to keep kids safe.

One school responded that elementary-age students are expressing some anxiety when hearing about the virus.

Anastasia Godsey, Director of Child and Adolescent Services at the Hamilton Center, says education around the virus is key.

"If its children who are younger, we want to make sure that we're having communication with children with language that is age-appropriate for them,” Godsey told News 10.

Make sure you talk to your child about the information that they're hearing about the virus.

"Just to listen empathetically with the children to be able to hear what they're saying, not dismiss their fears, is a big piece of helping them calm about the things that they are hearing about the coronavirus,” Godsey explained.

The sources that your child is receiving information from may be causing additional concern.

"So if a child is expressing significant anxiety, limiting media contact, limiting social media could certainly be helpful,” Godsey said.

Frazier says one way to reduce fear is making healthy choices a positive experience.

"You know, if we wash our hands, we stay healthy, we want to be healthy, so we can go outside and play. You know, nobody wants to stay home and be sick in bed. So try to make them see the good reasons why we're going to wash our hands, not the bad reasons why," Frazier said.

Prevention strategies can help reduce fear and keep you healthy.