Taking your grief to the canvas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local woman wants to take grieving to a more creative level.

Lori Aplin lost her mother in September and realized she didn't want to lose her memories.

She created a program called "Art for My Heart" which openly invites those who have lost a loved one or pet to come and take part in various art activities.

During the program supplies such as chocolates, Coca-Cola and palettes will be provided.

Each of those items represents a special meaning to Aplin's mother.

"This makes me realize that people cared she existed and I care that she existed which is why I want to carry on her memory," said Aplin.

The program will begin on February 14th and continue every Thursday from 2-4 p.m.

Spaces are limited to join the program, so if you're interested RSVP here.