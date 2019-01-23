Taking your grief to the canvas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local woman wants to take grieving to a more creative level.
Lori Aplin lost her mother in September and realized she didn't want to lose her memories.
She created a program called "Art for My Heart" which openly invites those who have lost a loved one or pet to come and take part in various art activities.
During the program supplies such as chocolates, Coca-Cola and palettes will be provided.
Each of those items represents a special meaning to Aplin's mother.
"This makes me realize that people cared she existed and I care that she existed which is why I want to carry on her memory," said Aplin.
The program will begin on February 14th and continue every Thursday from 2-4 p.m.
Spaces are limited to join the program, so if you're interested RSVP here.
