Taking pride in where you live: 12 Points Group plants tulips for Earth Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While Earth Day is about celebrating our planet, a local group says it also means taking pride in where you live.

The 12 Points Revitalization Project has been going strong for nearly three years. We've told you about their efforts to beautify the area.

In honor of Earth Day, volunteers planted tulips Wednesday morning.

They say small things, like caring about your community, make the biggest impact.

"Just doing your own neighborhood helps," said Susan Mardis, Beautification Committee for 12 Points, "If we all take respect for our own neighborhood, it's fun."

The 12 Points group is always looking for volunteers, to get involved visit their Facebook page.