Taking a trip back in time over at Fowler Park

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local residents had the chance to step back in time over at Fowler Park this weekend!

The 49th annual Pioneer Days took place both Saturday and Sunday.

Many people gathered at the 19th century log cabin village in Fowler Park.

Visitors had the oppurtunity to experience the way of life lived by pioneers of Indiana during the 1830s-1840s.

There were children's activities, live music, authentic foods, vendors, presentations, and much more!

Organizers say the rain couldn't put a damper on their event.

Especially, after not being able to host it last year!

"It's great to be able to get the public out and get them involved...and give a chance to people to get outside and get back out in their parks and see what the parks have to offer," Special Event Coordinator Sean Sluyter said.

Be sure to be on the look out for the park's next event coming in late October -- which is Fowler Park after dark!

You won't want to miss out on all their spooky season specials!