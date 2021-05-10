Taking action against declining school enrollment

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI)

Currently, four out of every five school districts in Indiana are losing enrollment. Now, one school district in the Wabash Valley says it's taking action. At tonight's meeting, the Vigo County School Board addressed the issue of declining enrollment by introducing three potential programs that could be added to the district's strategic plan.

The first program is a "flex school." The goal of this program is to increase engagement with younger students by incorporating more hands-on activities and individualized learning opportunities. Additionally, after-school care, mentorship, and tutoring will be available until 8 PM.

The second program is known as the FITE campus. This stands for Fabrication, Innovation, Technology, and Engineering. This program is intended to help prepare high school students for future careers. This will include different entrepreneurial endeavors for students with different interests.

Finally, the third program is a commercial online school. This will give students across the state the chance to enroll in the Vigo County School Corporation and take classes online. This comes at a time when the demand for online learning is rising. VCSC teachers would develop an online curriculum to benefit students beyond Vigo County.

School leaders hope all of these new programs will create learning opportunities for a wider range of students.

"It's something that sets us apart," Bill Riley, the Director of Communications for the Vigo County School Board, said. "It's something that people can point to and say Vigo County is doing something a little different, and that helps with attraction and retention."

This was only the introduction of the proposal. Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth says he hopes to be back in front of the board with more details, including a potential timeline and costs before the end of the summer.