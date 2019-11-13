Clear
ISU students take part in Take Back the Night walk

Indiana State University Students held the annual Take back the night walk to bring awareness to gender and sexual violence.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 10:21 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Wednesday night, students taking a Gender Studies class at Indiana State University held a "Take back the night" walk. It's an annual and national event to bring awareness to sexual violence, gender violence, relationship violence, and stalking. 

"It's not just victims and survivors versus the abusers it is everybody's problem because everybody knows somebody who's been a victim of gender-based violence," Molly Slaven, a student at Indiana State University said. 

That's where others could learn more about resources and help for survivors of this kind of violence. The students put on a presentation for dozens of others on campus.

It had a presentation, lists of resources, and poems and videos from survivors. It was all the make sure victims and survivors know they are not alone.

The entire event wrapped up with a march through campus to "take back the night".

"I feel like in college a lot of women and men and everyone in between, they go through some type of gender violence throughout their life and it's nice to know that there is somewhere that is willing to help and there's somebody willing to help you," Tayler Bass, a student said. 

The night was about more than just letting survivors know they are not alone.

It's also to encourage others to be there and help their friends, family, and anyone in general who may be going through something like this.

"If people actually notice and realize people around who they may not have known just like well I'm not the only one or there are people out there like me," Micah Solomon, an ISU student said. "So, I think that's another thing to see that it's people like you and there's help around. Regardless if they've been through anything or not."

The students raised money at tonight's event as well. All of that money went directly back to help the Council on Domestic Abuse.

If you or someone you know needs help there are plenty of resources around.

The Council on Domestic Abuse or CODA has a 24-hour hotline. You can find their website, here.

Also, if you are a student at any college or university, there are resources for you on campus. 

