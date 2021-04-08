Take a step back in time this weekend with the Crosley Radio Players in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, you can enjoy some entertainment while supporting a local organization.

The Crosley Radio Players is starting its 14th season.

Members do live recreations of radio shows from the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

The upcoming show includes episodes of The Lone Ranger, Your Hit Parade, and Our Miss Brooks.

Organizers say there are many live sound effects.

It starts on Saturday at 7 pm at the Wabash Activity Center.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children. You can buy the tickets at the door.