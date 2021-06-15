Take a step back in time this weekend at Fowler Park

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer in the park returns to Fowler Park this weekend.

There are over 20 log cabins and buildings located in the park. In addition, the Pioneer Village will be open to explore on Saturday.

You will be able to check out the 19th-century homes and see skills and craft demonstrations.

The free event takes place on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

The village will also host a blacksmith class. To register for the class, call the parks department at 812-462-3392. You can also email Laura.Maloney@vigocounty.in.gov. Classes are $60 per person.