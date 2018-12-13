Take Two: Terre Haute City Council to meet for a second time to rezone International Paper property for jail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council is expected to make a decision on a hot-button issue on Thursday night.
The council will, once again, consider rezoning a property off of Prairieton Road for the purposes of a new jail.
Last week, people filled council chambers to share their thoughts about the proposal..and that meeting lasted five hours.
Vigo County Commissioners want to rezone the former International Paper property for a new Vigo County Jail.
The county owns the property, but it is within the city limits, meaning it is up to the city council to make the rezoning decision.
The meeting starts at 6:00 at Terre Haute City Hall.
