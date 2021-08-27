"Tackle Childhood Cancer" event kicks off Saturday night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools in Indiana and Illinois are setting out to "Tackle Childhood Cancer" once again.

The campaign was launched in memory of Patrick Barrett, who passed away from cancer in 2016.

His parents are challenging schools in the area to raise money for cancer testing and research.

The goal is to raise $150,000 during the month of September.

The 2021 Tackle Childhood Cancer campaign will get underway on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute.

Also, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Indiana State University will take on Eastern Illinois University. T-shirts will be on sale before the game.

To learn more about helping, check out this link.