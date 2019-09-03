Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign Kicks Off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The start of September marked the start of childhood cancer awareness month. Patrick Barrett passed away in March 2016 from cancer, but his legacy continues to sweep through high school and college football stadiums across Indiana and Eastern Illinois with the Tackle Childhood Cancer campaign launched in his memory.

Parents Molly and Greg Barrett have once again set out to achieve a goal of raising $150,000 during the month of September. Supporting the effort is the Indiana High School Football Coaches Association as well as various colleges, universities and elementary schools across the state. Greg is the head football coach at South Vermillion High School.

Now in its fourth year, the Tackle Childhood Cancer games kick off Friday, September 6th at 4 different high school stadiums--North Putnam High School, Riverton Parke High School, Sullivan High School, and Terre Haute North High School. The weekend events continue on Saturday at both Indiana State University and Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.

Yellow shoelaces--the color of the national Childhood Cancer Awareness movement--have been sold, along with Tackle Childhood Cancer t-shirts. Miracle Minutes are also held at each game with additional fundraising efforts varying by school.

Funds raised through the Tackle Childhood Cancer campaign support the P.S. We Love You Fund which is raising money for precision genomics testing at Riley Hospital for Children. Precision genomics targets therapies based on molecular nuances of patients’ specific cancer tumors. Patrick Barrett was one of the first Riley patients to participate in the program. The test gives pediatric oncologists the best roadmap of how to treat a child’s cancer. Insurance often does not cover the cost, ranging from $7,000 to $35,000.

The P.S. We Love You Fund was established in April 2016 to allow families to receive precision genomics testing they wouldn’t have accessed otherwise. This type of highly customized cancer treatment is paramount to successfully treat aggressive or relapsed cancers.

Below is the schedule of this weekend's Tackle Childhood Cancer games:

Friday, September 6

• South Putnam High School at North Putnam High School (7:00 pm)

• South Vermillion High School at Riverton Parke High School (7:00 pm)

• Northview High School at Sullivan High School (7:00 pm)

• Bloomington South High School at Terre Haute North High School (7:30 pm)



Saturday, September 7

• Dayton at Indiana State University (1:00 pm)

• Mt. Union at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (7:00 pm)

If you want to see the full Tackle Childhood Cancer season schedule, visit their website at psweloveyoufund.org/schedule.

If you want to get involved and donate to their cause, visit http://donate.rileykids.org/goto/TackleCancer2019.