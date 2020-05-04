Tabs For Teachers supports local businesses, and educators in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can join Vigo County Schools in thanking educators across the county.

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week.

To celebrate, Vigo County Schools is launching "Tabs For Teachers".

All week, you can donate to participating coffee shops, like Java Haute. Money raised provides free drinks for educators on Friday.

Those involved say it's a way to support essential parts of our community.

"It's moments, like this, that really do show you the strength of the community," said Java Haute Owner Holly Little, "There's no way we could get through something like this if we didn't band, or partner, together."

To donate, you can stop by, or call, the following businesses:

Gingersnaps Coffeehouse and Cafe

(3125 S 3rd Pl)

(3125 S 3rd Pl) Java Haute

(3805 Wabash Ave)

(3805 Wabash Ave) Little Bear Coffee Company

(2720 Lafayette Ave)

Money left over, from Friday, will go to the Vigo County Schools Backpack Program.