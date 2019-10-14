TUESDAY AT 6:00: What would having a casino in Vigo County mean for the area?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, November 5, Vigo County voters will have a decision to make.
That's whether inland casino gambling should be permitted in Vigo County.
That question will be on the upcoming ballot.
On Tuesday, News 10 will do its part to make sure you are prepared to vote on the upcoming referendum.
At 6:00, Patrece Dayton will give you an in-depth look at what this would mean for the area.
