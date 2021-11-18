TSA officers and explosive detection K-9 visit Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday the TSA will celebrate 20 years in operation. TSA officer Dell Hart was on the ground floor. He's seen the organization go from chaos to a well-running machine.

These days he is at the Indianapolis airport. That's where Hart and his K-9 Taco get work done. Taco is an explosive detection K-9.

The duo was at Vincennes University Thursday to talk to homeland security students. Hart and Taco were joined by 2016 VU graduate Christopher Hudson.

Students were getting the details on what life is like working in the TSA. News 10 had the chance to speak with Homeland Security program chair Lou Caprino. He says having these folks come by helps students to better prepare for life outside of the classroom.

Caprino says, "We can show them an actual career, careerists who are doing what they could be doing. Potentially could be doing. Some of them are seniors. They could be doing this in just a matter of a few months."