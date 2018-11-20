Get ready for the Thanksgiving travel crush.
The Transportation Security Administration projects this year will be the busiest Thanksgiving for air travel ever.
The rush is expected to start early on the Friday before Thanksgiving, but the busiest air travel day overall will likely be the Sunday after Thanksgiving, when everyone is returning home.
The TSA expects to screen up to 2.6 million people per day leading up to the holiday, and 2.7 million people the Sunday after.
That would mean a 25 percent increase from the TSA's usual daily numbers.
Some travelers will get a break, though. If you're traveling on Thanksgiving Day or the Friday after, you can expect a pretty light travel day.
Related Content
- TSA: Thanksgiving air travel to be busiest ever
- Thanksgiving travel: changes for 2017
- TSA looking at $300 million in cuts, including air marshals and employee benefits
- AAA predicts most Thanksgiving travelers in 13 years
- Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show
- Holocaust survivor says she had 'demeaning' TSA body search
- TSA orders passengers to evacuate Houston's Hobby airport
- Feeding a "Village" on Thanksgiving
- LAX allows pot in airport but TSA says it's still a crime
- Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone