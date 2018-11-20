Clear

TSA: Thanksgiving air travel to be busiest ever

Get ready for the Thanksgiving travel crush.

The Transportation Security Administration projects this year will be the busiest Thanksgiving for air travel ever.

The rush is expected to start early on the Friday before Thanksgiving, but the busiest air travel day overall will likely be the Sunday after Thanksgiving, when everyone is returning home.

The TSA expects to screen up to 2.6 million people per day leading up to the holiday, and 2.7 million people the Sunday after.

That would mean a 25 percent increase from the TSA's usual daily numbers.

Some travelers will get a break, though. If you're traveling on Thanksgiving Day or the Friday after, you can expect a pretty light travel day.

