TREES Inc. helps spruce up Terre Haute by planting 100 trees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 120 volunteers spent their Saturday morning helping Terre Haute look its best.

That's with the TREES Inc. fall tree planting event.

Volunteers from all over the community helped plant 100 trees.

Those trees can be seen over A 1.5 mile span of Brown Avenue from Maple Avenue to Locust Street.

Organizers said it's all about helping the environment and beautifying the city.

"It's a great organization involved in beautifying Terre Haute, and also keeping our city green and preserving this beautiful street tree canopy that we enjoy in our community," said Lorrie Heber.

To learn more about TREES Inc. and ways to volunteer, you can head to the organization's Facebook page.