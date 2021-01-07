TIMELINE: Chaos in Congress

WASHINGTON -- This table shows the key events in Wednesday's attempt to certify electoral votes from the 2020 election, which was disrupted by pro-Trump protesters.
UPDATED: After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition
RELATED: Angry Republican leaders float removing Trump from office
WATCH: ‘Protesters are in the building’: US Capitol under siege
MORE: First lady's chief of staff and White House social secretary resign after violent protests
RELATED: World leaders condemn 'horrifying' riot at US Capitol building
RECAP: Here's what happened -- and how