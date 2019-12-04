TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are working to learn more information after police responded to a Terre Haute home on Wednesday.
Our crew was on the scene as the Terre Haute Police Department's Special Response Team was at 1732 North 25th Street. That's near Beech Street.
Our crew says SRT has since left.
We will update this soon as more information becomes available.
Related Content
- THPD's SRT called to 25th Street home
- THPD SRT called to help arrested wanted man
- THPD SRT called to Super 8 for possible robbery suspect from Marshall, Illinois
- Part of 25th Street to close Monday
- THPD Investigating Shots Fired
- THPD hosts CODA fundraiser
- THPD enforce dance permit ordinance
- THPD welcomes new K9 officer
- 25th Annual Kiwanis Chili Day
- THPD investigating two robberies Monday night
Scroll for more content...