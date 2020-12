TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police won the Salvation Army’s Battle of the Badge award.

It's part of the cause to help local families.

Officers raised more than $1700 for the red kettle campaign.

The department took home the traveling red kettle trophy.

The sheriff's office and fire department also participated.

All together they raised more than $3600.00.

The Salvation Army is still about $19,000 short of its $120,000.

You can donate at red kettles at area businesses or online.