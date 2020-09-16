THPD sees increase in overnight business burglaries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Area police say they're seeing an increase in overnight business burglaries.

Last week someone broke into Delish Cafe.

Police say it's one of several places seeing trouble.

Police encourage businesses not to leave cash in buildings overnight.

Detective Rick Decker" worked many of these burglaries.

He says the break-ins create costly damage and businesses should stay vigilant.

Decker says the community also plays a major role in stopping these crimes.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-stop.