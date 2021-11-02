THPD responds to call of a stabbing near gas station

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to get more information about a potential stabbing in Terre Haute.

Vigo County dispatchers tell News 10 they responded to the call Tuesday night after 9. It happened near the intersection of 13th and Poplar.

On the scene, our photojournalist noticed crime scene tape around the Phillips 66 gas station. Those in the area say there was a fight of some sort.

Again, dispatchers tell News 10 it was in relation to a stabbing. News 10 is attempting to get more details from Terre Haute Police.