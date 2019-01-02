Clear

THPD receives Homeland Security funding to buy 'Bearcat' armored vehicle

The Terre Haute Police Department will soon receive some new equipment.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 4:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department will soon receive some new equipment.

The department will soon have a vehicle called a 'Bearcat.'

A Bearcat is a civilian emergency response vehicle similar to an armored vehicle.

The police department received funding for the new vehicle thanks to a grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

Police say the new equipment will assist officers during defensive situations.

Officers say there was a need for the vehicle.

"Last year, we had three of four incidents where we could have used something like this. Anytime the Terre Haute Police Department see an opportunity to invest in something to not only keep the police department safe but the community safe, we are going to do it," Terre Haute Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson said.

Adamson said this addition also allows the department to clean house of old equipment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy Wednesday, sunny weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

December was warmer and a lot less wet

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

The new color coding restaurant grades in Edgar County

Image

Sullivan County Cold Case latest

Image

Sullivan bank closed after possible threat

Image

Two arrested for Daviess County child neglect case

Image

Fire crews respond to morning fire in Marshall

Image

Sullivan Co Sheriff asks for help with solving cold case

Image

All You Need to know for Wednesday

Image

Cloudy with seasonal temperatures. Wind becoming WSW and light. High: 40°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak