THPD receives Homeland Security funding to buy 'Bearcat' armored vehicle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department will soon receive some new equipment.

The department will soon have a vehicle called a 'Bearcat.'

A Bearcat is a civilian emergency response vehicle similar to an armored vehicle.

The police department received funding for the new vehicle thanks to a grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

Police say the new equipment will assist officers during defensive situations.

Officers say there was a need for the vehicle.

"Last year, we had three of four incidents where we could have used something like this. Anytime the Terre Haute Police Department see an opportunity to invest in something to not only keep the police department safe but the community safe, we are going to do it," Terre Haute Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson said.

Adamson said this addition also allows the department to clean house of old equipment.