THPD makes arrest in first stabbing of 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has been arrested for the city's first murder of 2020.

Terre Haute Police arrested 32 year old Justin Gasaway just before 6-o'clock Thursday morning.

Police got the call to 233 south 9th street in Terre Haute.

That's where officers found a homeless male, who had been stabbed in the back.

The man was not identified, but he was known to have frequented the area.

He was rushed to Union Hospital where he was declared dead.

Police say their investigation led them to Gasaway.

The identity of the deceased will be released once his family has been notified.