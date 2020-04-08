Officers got a call about 7 pm Tuesday night to the 1400 block of Maple Avenue.
Police say it was a domestic battery situation that ended with the victim being cut with a knife.
They say Jensen Kelch was arrested for domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
According to police, the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.
Related Content
- THPD makes arrest in Maple Avenue stabbing
- Man arrested stabbing at 6th Avenue Bar
- THPD makes arrest in first murder of 2020
- THPD Investigating Shots Fired
- THPD hosts CODA fundraiser
- Section of Maple Avenue to be closed until Friday for water line repair
- Stretch of Maple Avenue in Terre Haute to be closed Dec. 5
- THPD enforce dance permit ordinance
- THPD welcomes new K9 officer
- Maple Sugarin' Days kicks off Sunday
Scroll for more content...