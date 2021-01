TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Police need your help with finding an armed robbery suspect.

It happened Monday morning at the Dollar General on Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute in Twelve Points.

They say a man was taking items from the store and trying to leave.

When an employee confronted him, police say the man pulled a long knife from his sock.

They say he threatened that employee and ran away.

If you have any information please contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-244-2667