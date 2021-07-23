THPD investigating death near 19th and Poplar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Terre Haute police are in the middle of an active death investigation.

Our crew found detectives and officers at a property near 19th and poplar streets.

So far, details are few, but we do know this is a death investigation.

A public information officer said no other information about what happened will be released right now.

We got the word that police were on the scene there as well as a gas station at 13th and Poplar.

That was just after one Friday morning.

We don't know if the two scenes are related to one another.

We'll update you as soon as we get more information from the police.