THPD hosts CODA fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Support is still coming in for the Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA.
On Friday, the Terre Haute Police Department had a cook-out fundraiser.
It was a joint effort with local businesses and the parks department.
CODA met its $150,000 fundraising goal earlier this week.
They told us the need for donations is constant.
