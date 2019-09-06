THPD hosts CODA fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Support is still coming in for the Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA.

On Friday, the Terre Haute Police Department had a cook-out fundraiser.

It was a joint effort with local businesses and the parks department.

CODA met its $150,000 fundraising goal earlier this week.

They told us the need for donations is constant.

To make a donation, click here.