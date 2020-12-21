THPD hopes to be in new building by August 2021

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The police chief and mayor walked us through the facility today.

You may remember this is the former tribune-star building at 8th and poplar streets.

Offices the public may need" will be in a central area near the foyer.

Some existing offices on the 1st floor will be used for shift commanders.

Most of the upstairs will be for administrative use.

The property will also feature extra space for evidence storage and it.

The mayor says keeping a central location was very important.