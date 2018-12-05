Clear
THPD cites a driver after hitting a crossing guard

The crossing guard was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 9:50 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) -  According to THPD, a driver was cited after hitting a crossing guard at 18th and Walnut in Terre Haute.

The driver hit the guard while traveling westbound and hit the guard who was in the cross walk.



The driver cited for disobeying a crossing guard and failure to exercise extreme caution in a school crossing zone.

