THPD blocks off 600 block of Wabash Ave due to a lookalike hand grenade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - According to Terre Haute Police, THPD patrol units were dispatched to the 600 block of Wabash Ave in reference to what was reported to be a hand grenade.

Upon arrival, the area was blocked off pursuant to department policy.

Upon initial observance of the item from a distance, it does not appear to be real, however, out of an abundance of caution and procedure, the area will remain secure until ISP can confirm the object is safe.

This story will be updated as more details are released.