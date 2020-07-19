THPD asks residents to stay away from 16th and Liberty in Terre Haute due to a gas leak

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 10:34am Terre Haute Police responded to a single vehicle accident at 16th and Liberty in Terre Haute.

The vehicle had struck a Vectren above ground gas line as well as a Duke Energy utility pole.

No injuries are reported but the gas line is leaking and residents are asked to stay out of the area until this can be resolved.

Vectren and Duke Energy crews are on scene at this time.

Residents will likely experience a gas outage for a period of time while repairs are being made to the equipment.