Board of Public Works approves THPD body cams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Terre Haute police say they hope to have the body cams as soon as November.

The decision on which body cams to use wasn't made by just the police department or city leaders.

Chief Shawn Keen said NAACP members and reform groups like Change of Terre Haute also had a say in this decision.

The company that was approved is Utility Body-Worn. The department signed a five-year agreement.

Officers will be given body cameras and dashboard cameras.

Chief Keen said the cameras offer important and vital safety features.

The cameras feature real-time communication, holster sensors, activate if an officer is running, and can send alerts if an officer needs help.

Chief Keen said this was a huge decision in getting these cameras.

That's why it's important the community was a part of this.

"What we're trying to achieve here is more transparency, right? And if I shut everybody else out I don't listen to what they have to say, maybe I don't meet their needs. We're here to serve the community and that's what we're here to do. But I think having a voice from the community in the process helps," said Keen.

Chief Keen said there are still numerous steps that need to be taken before the cameras are put to use like training and installing the technology.