THPD and Vigo County Sheriff's Office honor fallen officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's National Police Week, and local officers are remembering the men and women killed in the line of duty.

The Terre Haute Police Department hosted the Fallen Officers Memorial Services Monday morning.

The department offers the public ceremony with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office each year.

The names of fallen city and county officers are read.

"Every time I read those names, I think about them, and the summaries behind them, that they were people, they had families," Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said.

In total, 13 city officers and six county police officers were honored.