THPD, along with several other police agencies, meet in Missouri to discuss I-70 Killer

ST. CHARLES, MO (WTHI) - We have new information in the case surrounding the I-70 Killer.

Homicide investigations from April and May of 1992 remain unsolved in five cities - including Terre Haute.

All of the crimes were committed right off the I-70. In all, six people were killed.

Police believe one person is responsible for all of the murders.

The Investigation

Earlier this week, over the course of two days, investigators from police departments in Indianapolis, Wichita, St. Charles, Raytown and Terre Haute met in St. Charles, Missouri.

Agents from the FBI also attended the meeting. They discussed each of the open homicides in detail, reviewed evidence, and talked about how advanced forensic technology can help them bring this case to a close.

The Crimes and suspect

Michael McCowan of Terre Haute was killed in 1992. He was shot inside of his family's ceramics store on South 3rd Street.

All of the departments involved are asking for the public's help in solving this murder.

Investigators are looking for a white male, 5'6" to 5'7" tall, weighing between 140 to 160 pounds. He has sandy blonde hair with a red tint.

Police have released several composites of what he could have looked like at the time of the murders and what he could look like now.

Another important piece of information surrounds the murder weapons used to kill the victims. Police have called them unique.

Police are looking for your tips. If you have information call 800-800-3510. You can also submit tips at this link.

The reward for information leading to the killer now stands at $25,000.