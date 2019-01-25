Clear

THPD, US Marshals arrest man in Terre Haute wanted for murder in Florida

Terre Haute Police Officers, along with members from the US Marshal's Task Force arrested 18-year-old Oniel Exantus.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police made an arrest on Thursday in connection to a Florida murder case.

Exantus had a warrant out of Jacksonville, Florida for 2nd Degree Murder.

CBS affiliate Action News Jax in Jacksonville reports police started searching for Exantus last week after a standoff at his home in

Police say Exantus traveled to Terre Haute shortly after the alleged homicide.

He is currently in the Vigo County Jail.

