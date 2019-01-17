Terre Haute Police set up perimeter near 24th and Beech

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is on the scene of a heavy police presence near 24th and Beech Streets in Terre Haute.

Our crew witnessed police take a man from a home in that area and place him in handcuffs.

He can also hear police try and call another person from the home.

At just before 10:00, the Terre Haute Police Special Response Team arrived on the scene.

Our crew asked officers why they are asking the person out of the house, but they said they couldn't tell us.

We've reached out to the department for more details.

We will update this story as soon as they become available.