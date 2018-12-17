TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is in jail after the Terre Haute Special Response Team responded to a home.
It happened on 24th and Franklin Streets in Terre Haute on Monday.
Officers were looking for Kyle Layman.
He is charged with burglary, robbery, aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness.
According to police, he gave up without incident.
Related Content
- THPD SRT called to help arrested wanted man
- THPD SRT called to Super 8 for possible robbery suspect from Marshall, Illinois
- THPD Investigating Shots Fired
- Terre Haute man arrested after fight with THPD officer
- THPD enforce dance permit ordinance
- THPD welcomes new K9 officer
- ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Attempted murder, robbery, criminal confinement...THPD search for wanted man
- THPD investigating two robberies Monday night
- THPD K9 passes away from medical complications
- Services set for THPD K9 Officer Arie
Scroll for more content...