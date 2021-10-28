THPD: Man arrested after chase leads to crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is in custody. That's after police say he led them on a chase.

Terre Haute Police arrested Devin Conder on Thursday. He was wanted on an aggravated battery warrant from Vigo County Division Court 6.

Police say he failed to stop for officers and eventually ran into a large planter at Wabash Avenue and 18th street.

In addition to the outstanding warrant, Conder faces multiple preliminary charges. They include:

Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony and Misdemeanor)

Habitual Traffic Violator (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia (Misdemeanors)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 4 Felony)

Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

