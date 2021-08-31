THPD Detective Greg Ference to be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fallen officer will be along with 25 others added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum says Terre Haute Police Detective Gregg Ferency will be added to the memorial in 2022.

Detective Ferency was shot and killed outside of the Terre Haute FBI field office in July.

Previous fallen Terre Haute Police Department Officers Brent Long and Rob Pitts were also honored at the memorial.

In 2019, News 10's Heather Good went to Washington D.C. as fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts was honored. You can see that coverage here and photos of from the event here.