THPD Chief takes on jail concerns at council meeting

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says he's setting the record straight when it comes to certain issues with law enforcement.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 11:20 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 6:37 AM
Posted By: Rondrell Moore

Thursday, Keen gave an in depth presentation at the Terre Haute city council meeting.
It included how a new Vigo County jail down south may impact police operations.

He says recent public forums have shared incorrect information about transport costs and response times.Keen says unlike what's been suggested, he doesn't expect big negative changes in those areas.

"We wanted to have accurate information out there so that people can actually form their own decision, they can at least have information from us that's accurate," Keen said.

Keen also disputed that the sheriff's office, jail, and police department should be on one campus. He said the current headquarters is centrally located for the police districts.

