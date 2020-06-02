THPD Arrest 8 in overnight protests

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police made 8 arrests in overnight protests at the Vigo County Courthouse.

Police Chief Shawn Keen says protestors divided themselves into two groups. Keen said this created a dangerous situation, forcing responding officers to change position. However, some protestors prevented police from moving their squad cars into new positions.

That prompted the arrests.

They include:

Dejanne Joshum, Terre Haute

Nadia Culp, Terre Haute

Charles Walters, Vermillion County, IL

Chandlar Craft, 18, Terre Haute

Tatiana Jackson, 23, Terre Haute

Adesina Clay, 47, Rockville, IN

Michael Shouse, Terre Haute

These 7 individuals each face charges of Obstruction of Traffic. They'll appear in city court and were released after being booked into jail. An 8th person was arrested for battery, however, News 10 is unable to confirm that person's identity, as multiple people were booked into jail on battery charges Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Said Keen, "I had hoped we could get through this without arresting anyone. But like I said before, our threshold is when it starts to create a danger where people could get hurt, we're gonna have to act."