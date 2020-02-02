THPD finishes last episode with Live PD for a while

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of you may watch the Terre Haute Police Department on the show Live PD each weekend, but Saturday night was the last time you'll see local officers on the show for awhile.

THPD's Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson tweeted about it Sunday afternoon.

The tweet said Saturday night was the last time THPD will be on Live PD for a while.

He said it's part of the department rotation.

Adamson said the contract is valid through the end of the year, and they look forward to working with Live PD later this year.