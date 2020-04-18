Clear

Local humane society conducting adoptions by appointment

The adoption process looks a little different at the Terre Haute Humane Society during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Humane Society is still conducting adoptions.

The process looks a little different in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prospective adopters can submit an application on the humane society’s website.

A staff member will review the application.

If you’re a good match, the shelter will contact you.

A meet and greet will be scheduled.

”And just seeing you know who’s the right fit. Cause the last thing we want is for them to come back. We want them to go into a home,” said Sarah Valentine, manager of the Terre Haute Humane Society.

You can find pets available for adoption on the shelter’s website.

