THFD's Task Force Seven honored for its work with hurricane relief

The Terre Haute Fire Department Task Force Seven was recognized for its work with hurricane relief.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 6:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department Task Force Seven was recognized for its work with hurricane relief.

Last year, the team spent 14 days in Bay County, Florida.

The managed a mega-shelter providing for nearly 400 people. A captain with the team told us it is an honor to be recognized by the states of Florida and Indiana.

Seven of our local firefighters were sent to help.

