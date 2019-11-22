THFD's Task Force Seven honored for its work with hurricane relief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department Task Force Seven was recognized for its work with hurricane relief.
Last year, the team spent 14 days in Bay County, Florida.
The managed a mega-shelter providing for nearly 400 people. A captain with the team told us it is an honor to be recognized by the states of Florida and Indiana.
Seven of our local firefighters were sent to help.
