THFD requests South 9th Street dedication for John Schoffstall, firefighter who passed from COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The life of a former Terre Haute firefighter is set to be remembered for years to come.

Plans are in the works to dedicate part of South 9th Street, from Ohio to Wabash Avenue.

Officials plan to call it "John A. Schoffstall Memorial Way". It's in honor of the former firefighter, who died from COVID-19 complications in April.

Fire Station 5, where he worked, also sits at that location.

Fire Chief Jeff Fisher says it's a small way to honor a huge sacrifice.

"These men and women, that died in the line of duty, gave their all," he said, "They're not with us anymore, and we need these things to, not that we'll forget them, but to remind us, and remind other people out there, hey this person gave their life to protect us."

Chief Fisher says they'll request the dedication at Thursday night's virtual city council meeting.