TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department has something new to show off.
On Wednesday, they received the first of three new ambulances.
It's been seven years since the department replaced their ambulances.
Officials say the old ones were starting to get worn down.
Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Jeff Fisher told us the money to pay for the ambulances did not come from tax dollars.
"The non-reverting fund is if someone gets sick, we take them to the hospital, they pay the bill...the money goes into a fund and that's what buys these rigs," Fisher told us.
It will still be some time before these trucks hit the road.
Fisher said they need to be supplied and wired.
The old ambulances will be used as a backup when the new ones are ready.
Related Content
- THFD receives first of three new ambulances
- THFD shopping for new ambulances
- THFD to receive three new ambulances by the end of next month
- THFD receives a grant worth about $284,000
- THFD holds live fire training
- THFD works to become more energy efficient
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Clinton ambulance service announces move
- THFD: City burn ordinance means you cannot burn leaves
- THFD stresses the importance of smoke detector placement