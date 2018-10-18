THFD receives first of three new ambulances

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department has something new to show off.

On Wednesday, they received the first of three new ambulances.

It's been seven years since the department replaced their ambulances.

Officials say the old ones were starting to get worn down.

Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Jeff Fisher told us the money to pay for the ambulances did not come from tax dollars.

"The non-reverting fund is if someone gets sick, we take them to the hospital, they pay the bill...the money goes into a fund and that's what buys these rigs," Fisher told us.

It will still be some time before these trucks hit the road.

Fisher said they need to be supplied and wired.

The old ambulances will be used as a backup when the new ones are ready.