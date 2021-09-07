Terre Haute Fire Department takes extra caution as COVID-19 cases surge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry says his department continues taking precautions as Covid-19 cases are on the rise once again.

The department wants to avoid spreading Coronavirus infections.

"They're all required to wear PPE," Berry said. "They're all required to wear gloves, masks, N95 masks, and if they're not vaccinated they wear N95 masks plus a surgical mask over it...and eye protection."

They also try to limit the number of firefighters and medics that are in direct contact with patients -- as long as it doesn't hurt the standard of care.

Batallion Chief Scott Dalton says creating these guidelines has been an evolving process.

"We work closely with the health department, and we also consult with Dr. Brucken regarding the trends and we mirror the CDC guidelines for testing -- as people know that's changed significantly."

Covid-19 vaccinations are voluntary within the fire department as of right now.

However, Dalton says vaccination numbers are trending upward.

"Recently we have seen an increase in voluntary admissions -- of people getting vaccinated. I believe with the Delta variant infecting younger people...it has gotten more people thinking about how important it is to vaccinate," Dalton said.

Chief Berry says the department has not had discussions of mandating vaccines, but he says they'll continue to monitor the situation.