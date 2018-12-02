THFD accepting job applications

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Terre Haute Fire Department will start accepting job applications Monday, December 3rd.

All applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, an active drivers license, and no prior felony convictions.

You must also be over 21 at the time of applying and under 37 by the time you are hired.

Applications are due Friday, December 21st.

You can find applications at THFD headquarters. That's at 25 spruce street in Terre Haute