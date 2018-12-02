TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Terre Haute Fire Department will start accepting job applications Monday, December 3rd.
All applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, an active drivers license, and no prior felony convictions.
You must also be over 21 at the time of applying and under 37 by the time you are hired.
Applications are due Friday, December 21st.
You can find applications at THFD headquarters. That's at 25 spruce street in Terre Haute
Related Content
- THFD accepting job applications
- New student housing complex accepting applications
- Terre Haute Police now accepting applications
- THFD shopping for new ambulances
- THFD holds live fire training
- Dana Christian School still accepting applications for new students
- THFD works to become more energy efficient
- THFD receives a grant worth about $284,000
- THFD receives first of three new ambulances
- THFD: City burn ordinance means you cannot burn leaves
Scroll for more content...