THAAR garage sale benefits local kids

A local group is giving back to kids in need one sale at a time.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 7:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is giving back to kids in need one sale at a time.

The Terre Haute Area Association for Realtors hosted a garage sale Saturday morning. All the proceeds will go toward needed repairs to the Vigo County Children's Home.

Organizers say they love giving back and this event was the perfect way to do so.

Broker with Jane Rowe Reality Jenny Jones says, "It means everything to us. I think we all have a dedication for the children and the community, so we try to go above and beyond whenever we can."

All the items donated but not sold will go to the Salvation Army, the Indiana State University Career Closet and Vigo Homes for Kids.

