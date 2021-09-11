THAAR- helping veterans through vendors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors put on their 3rd Annual Community Fair and Car Show at the Meadows in Terre Haute this afternoon.

They hosted a cruise-in car show for the kids, and vendors for the vets- to help fund tiny homes for homeless veterans.

There was music, delicious food, a beer garden for the adults, and a kid zone for the children!

President of THAAR Connie Milam says this year has been their best one yet,

"This is giving back to the community, we are supporting kids, we are supporting veterans,

getting our names out there...getting the public involved."

Milam says some of the funds from today's event will help local veterans in the area find housing.

She says it will take some time and a lot of effort but they want to get it done soon to help out our veterans!